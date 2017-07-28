Twins' Miguel Sano: In Friday's lineup
Sano (wrist) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against Oakland, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.
After missing the past two games with a left wrist injury, Sano returns to the lineup for Friday's series opener. He will be back at third base while batting third against right-hander Daniel Gossett. Since the All-Star break, Sano is hitting .231/.340/.410 with two home runs and six RBI in 11 games.
