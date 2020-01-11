Play

Twins' Miguel Sano: Inks three-year extension

Sano agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract extension with the Twins on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Sano's extension includes a club option for the 2023 campaign, per Passan. The slugger cranked 34 home runs and registered 79 RBI over 105 matchups a season ago and will be a big part of Minnesota's lineup for the foreseeable future.

