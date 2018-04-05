Twins' Miguel Sano: Knocks in two in three-hit game

Sano went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Sano now has extra base hits in four consecutive games, as he slammed a double as part of his big game. Sano is now slugging .636 despite owning a 1:12 BB:K after adding two more strikeouts to his total in Wednesday's victory.

