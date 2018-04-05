Twins' Miguel Sano: Knocks in two in three-hit game
Sano went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.
Sano now has extra base hits in four consecutive games, as he slammed a double as part of his big game. Sano is now slugging .636 despite owning a 1:12 BB:K after adding two more strikeouts to his total in Wednesday's victory.
More News
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...