Twins' Miguel Sano: Late scratch from Tuesday's lineup

Sano was scratched from the lineup prior to Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano was hit on his left hand during Monday's game and apparently had the injury flare up during pregame batting practice. He'll get the night off and be a day-to-day case moving forward. Eduardo Escobar will take over at third base Tuesday, batting fourth.

