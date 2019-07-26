Twins' Miguel Sano: Launches 17th homer

Sano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 10-3 win over the White Sox.

Sano cranked a fastball into the stands against Jimmy Cordero in the sixth inning for his 17th long ball of the season. The 26-year-old has now hit three homers over the last three games, raising his season slash line to .236/.329/.571 with 37 runs scored and 34 RBI.

