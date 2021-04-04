Sano went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Brewers.
Sano took Brewers reliever Drew Rasmussen deep in the sixth inning to extend the Twins' lead to 6-1. The power-hitting Sano went just 2-for-13 (.154) with seven strikeouts in the season-opening series against the Brewers. He had a strikeout rate of 43.9 percent in 2020, and the 27-year-old corner infielder probably won't improve much on that mark this year. Fantasy managers will have to hope his power numbers cover the flaws in his play.