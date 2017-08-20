Play

Twins' Miguel Sano: Leaves game with shin soreness

Sano left Saturday's game with lower left shin soreness, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh after going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. The severity of the issue is uncertain. Eduardo Escobar figures to fill in at third base if Sano is forced to miss additional time.

