Twins' Miguel Sano: Leaves with hand contusion after HBP
Sano left Friday's game against Texas with a hand contusion after he was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning.
Sano was lucky to escape with a bruise, but X-Rays confirmed the hit-by-pitch left him with no breaks or fractures. The club is considering him day-to-day going forward. Sano may need a day or two to rest, but he shouldn't need a disabled list trip.
