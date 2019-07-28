Twins' Miguel Sano: Leaves with hand injury

Sano exited Sunday's game against the White Sox due to a hand injury, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

According to Neal, Sano hurt his hand during the fifth inning of Sunday's matchup while attempting to field a ground ball. The extent of the issue is not yet known, but he'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.

