Twins' Miguel Sano: Likely done for season

Manager Paul Molitor said he is "not optimistic" about Sano (leg) returning before the end of the season, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano has appeared in just four games in September due to a pair of injuries. With just four games left and Minnesota out of the playoff picture, the Twins have no reason to push the third baseman to return this season. It was a disappointing year for the 25-year-old, highlighted by multiple injuries and a trip to the minors to work through some struggles. He'll finish the season with a .199/.281/.398 slash line and 13 homers through 71 games.