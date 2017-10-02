Twins' Miguel Sano: Likely to start on bench Tuesday

Manager Paul Molitor said Sano (shin) will likely open Tuesday's wild-card game against the Yankees on the bench, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.

Sano returned from a lengthy stay on the disabled list over the weekend, but he exited Sunday's game with renewed discomfort in his shin after his third at-bat. Robbie Grossman will likely serve as the Twins' designated hitter Tuesday with Sano doubtful to start. He should be available off the bench.