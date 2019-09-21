Twins' Miguel Sano: Lines rare RBI triple

Sano went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

The hard-hitting third baseman showed off his speed in the first inning, knocking in Jorge Polanco with the three-bagger. Sano also scored on a sixth-inning Marwin Gonzalez double. Sano is slashing .242/.341/.562 with 31 homers, 72 RBI and 70 runs scored in 99 games.