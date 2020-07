Sano started at first base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's exhibition games against the Cubs.

Sano made several impressive plays at first base and looked ready for the regular season despite his hitless night at the plate. A positive COVID-19 test kept Sano away from the team for the early part of camp, but he hasn't had an issues since returning. He could be behind on his timing at the plate, but it looks like he'll be in the Opening Day lineup.