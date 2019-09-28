Twins' Miguel Sano: Makes impact leading off

Sano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Sano got aboard with a single in the first inning, and then scored on a Nelson Cruz single. Sano then crushed a two-run shot to deep left-center in the second. The third baseman is hitting .246/.344/.577 with 34 homers, 79 RBI and 75 runs scored in 104 games this year.