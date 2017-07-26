Twins' Miguel Sano: Makes pinch hit appearance

Sano (wrist) struck out as a pinch-hitter during Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

After being removed from the starting lineup due to some discomfort, Sano was able to make an appearance as a pinch hitter. It is unclear if Sano will return to his starting spot for Wednesday's series finale, but if he doesn't he figures to be available off the bench again.

