Twins' Miguel Sano: Makes pinch hit appearance
Sano (wrist) struck out as a pinch-hitter during Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.
After being removed from the starting lineup due to some discomfort, Sano was able to make an appearance as a pinch hitter. It is unclear if Sano will return to his starting spot for Wednesday's series finale, but if he doesn't he figures to be available off the bench again.
