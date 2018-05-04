Twins' Miguel Sano: Making progress from hamstring injury

Sano (hamstring) showed improvement while working out Thursday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "There's some healing going on there," manager Paul Molitor said. "We'll just have to see when we get back to baseball activities."

Sano hasn't started running, but performed better in strength and resistance exercises. He's eligible to return from the DL on Tuesday, but the report suggests his more likely return date is on May 10.

