Twins' Miguel Sano: Making spring debut Wednesday

Sano (ankle) will start at third base and bat cleanup Wednesday in the Twins' split-squad game against the Rays in Grapefruit League play.

As expected, Sano will make his spring debut after the Twins opted to ease him into workouts at camp following November surgery on his left shin. While Sano should be ready to fill a full-time role in the field or at designated hitter when the season starts, his outlook remains foggy due to the MLB's ongoing investigation of the 24-year-old for his role in an alleged assault that occured in 2015. It's unclear when a resolution on the matter will come.