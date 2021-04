Sano sat out Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the A's with tightness in his right hamstring, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 27-year-old went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being lifted from Game 1 with the hamstring issue, and he was then withheld from the lineup for the nightcap. Sano should be considered day-to-day and could sit again for Wednesday's series finale, especially with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.