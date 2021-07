Sano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Sano will remain on the bench for the third time in four games, and he looks like he won't be in store for an everyday role with the Twins having returned multiple key players from the injured list in recent weeks. Alex Kirilloff, Nelson Cruz and Josh Donaldson are all ahead of Sano in the pecking order at first base, designated hitter and third base, respectively.