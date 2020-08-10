site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Miguel Sano: Not in lineup Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 10, 2020
at
2:41 pm ET 1 min read
Sano isn't starting Monday against the Brewers.
Sano went 0-for-11 with a walk and six strikeouts over the past three games, and he'll take a seat for the series opener against Milwaukee. Marwin Gonzalez is taking over at first base Monday, batting fifth.
