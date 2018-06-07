Twins' Miguel Sano: Not in Thursday's lineup

Sano is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sano will receive a standard breather following four straight starts as Eduardo Escobar draws another start at third base and Logan Morrison gets the nod at first. Look for Sano to rejoin the starting nine for Friday's series opener against the Angels.

