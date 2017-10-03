Twins' Miguel Sano: Not on wild-card roster
Sano (shin) will not be on the Twins' roster for Tuesday's wild-card game against the Yankees, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Considering Sano has had just eight at-bats since Aug. 19, his timing may be a little off, and he is likely not particularly close to being 100 percent healthy. It's possible he could be added to the roster for the ALDS if the Twins are able to advance.
