Sano (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Minnesota opted to hold Sano out for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Oakland due to a tight right hamstring, and the club apparently won't be taking any chances with the 27-year-old for a day game after a night game. Sano will benefit from two full days of rest, as the Twins are off the schedule Thursday before beginning a three-game home series with the Pirates on Friday. Willians Astudillo will fill in for Sano at first base Wednesday.