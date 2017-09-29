Twins' Miguel Sano: Not starting Friday

Sano is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sano was activated from the disabled list Friday and will be available for the first time since Aug. 19, but he is not ready to rejoin the starting lineup just yet, and might not start before the regular season concludes. However, Sano was able to run Friday with minimal pain, and regardless of what happens this weekend, he believes he is ready to serve as the Twins' designated hitter in the wild-card game Tuesday.