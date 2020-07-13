Sano, who is on the Covid-19 IL, still has not been cleared to participate in summer camp, though he is asymptomatic and feeling well, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey told the St. Paul PIoneer Press.

Sano tested positive for COVID-19 before summer camp began and has been quarantined away from the team. With 12 days before Opening Day, Sano's status for the start of the regular season is uncertain. However, Falvey said that with expanded rosters to begin the season, they could keep a player slightly behind schedule on the 30-man roster. Marwin Gonzalez could see time at first base if Sano is out, though the Twins would likely play matchups with the position.