Sano went 1-for-2 with two walks and a double in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Royals.

The Twins' offense couldn't get much going against Danny Duffy and the Kansas City bullpen, and Sano had Minnesota's only extra-base hit. The 27-year-old actually has a five-game doubles streak going to push his batting average above the Mendoza Line for the first time this season, and Sano is slashing .203/.306/.473 with four homers and eight RBI through 23 games.