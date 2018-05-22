Twins' Miguel Sano: On schedule to return Friday
Sano (hamstring) is expected to return from the disabled list in time for Friday's series opener against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Sano has been on the disabled list with a hamstring injury since May 1, but he's nearing a return to big-league action. After being penciled into the lineup as the designated hitter for Monday's Triple-A matchup, he's expected to play third base Tuesday and Wednesday to close out his rehab stint, and he should rejoin the Twins in time for Friday's game if all goes well.
More News
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: To begin rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Rehab assignment looming•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Still not running well•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Awaits beginning of rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Will not be activated over weekend•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Back to baseball activities Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...