Twins' Miguel Sano: On schedule to return Friday

Sano (hamstring) is expected to return from the disabled list in time for Friday's series opener against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sano has been on the disabled list with a hamstring injury since May 1, but he's nearing a return to big-league action. After being penciled into the lineup as the designated hitter for Monday's Triple-A matchup, he's expected to play third base Tuesday and Wednesday to close out his rehab stint, and he should rejoin the Twins in time for Friday's game if all goes well.