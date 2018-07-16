Twins' Miguel Sano: On temporarily inactive list

Sano was placed on the temporarily inactive list for High-A Fort Myers on Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano is inactive while traveling to the Dominican Republic to deal with a family situation. The assignment is unlikely to significant affect his return to the majors, though there is currently no timetable for him to do so.

