Twins' Miguel Sano: On temporarily inactive list
Sano was placed on the temporarily inactive list for High-A Fort Myers on Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sano is inactive while traveling to the Dominican Republic to deal with a family situation. The assignment is unlikely to significant affect his return to the majors, though there is currently no timetable for him to do so.
