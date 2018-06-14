Twins' Miguel Sano: Optioned to minors Thursday

Sano was optioned to High-A Fort Myers on Thursday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano is hitting just .203/.270/.405 through 37 games this season -- including a brutal .162/.225/.243 line with 18 strikeouts through 10 games in June -- but this is still a surprise for the 2017 All-Star. Per Miller, the third baseman is heading to Fort Myers so he can work with coaches at the team's spring training facility, allowing for more hands-on supervision and instruction. It's unclear how long Sano will spend on the farm, though the Twins will presumably keep him in the minors for however long it takes to get him back on track. Joe Mauer will be activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move Friday, while Eduardo Escobar figures to see the majority of playing time at third base until Sano is back with the big club.