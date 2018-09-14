Twins' Miguel Sano: Out again Friday

Sano (lower leg) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Kansas City, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano will miss his ninth straight game due to a bruised lower leg, an injury he suffered earlier in September while sliding into second base. He'll remain day-to-day, and Ehire Adrianza will man the hot corner and bat seventh with Sano on the bench.

