Twins' Miguel Sano: Out again Monday

Sano (lower leg) is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees.

Sano is still dealing with a lower-leg bruise that he suffered during a slide into second base last week, so he'll stick on the bench for a fifth straight game. It's unclear when the third baseman will be cleared to return at this point, though the Twins figure to proceed cautiously with the slugger given their place in the standings. Gregorio Petit is starting at the hot corner in his stead.