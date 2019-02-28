Twins' Miguel Sano: Out another week

Sano (heel) will be reevaluated in one week, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins are very pleased with Sano's progress, but they apparently want him to be closer to 100 percent before moving forward with his rehab. Right now, the laceration on the third baseman's heel is about 80 percent healed. He'll remain in a walking boot for a little while longer before hopefully receiving clearance to ramp up his activity sometime next week.