Twins' Miguel Sano: Out for sixth straight game

Sano (lower leg) is out of the lineup for the sixth straight game Tuesday against the Yankees, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano suffered a lower-leg bruise back on Sept. 4 when sliding into second base and has not appeared in a game since. Ehire Adrianza will get another start at third base in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories