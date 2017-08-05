Twins' Miguel Sano: Out of lineup following HBP
Sano (hand) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The news on Sano is mostly positive, as X-rays were negative after he was hit by a pitch during Friday's game. He will miss at least one start, with Eduardo Escobar replacing him at third base, but it doesn't sound like Sano is facing an extended absence.
