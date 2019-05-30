Twins' Miguel Sano: Out of lineup

Sano is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Sano has started 10-of-12 games since returning from the injured list, slashing .237/.348/.711 with five homers and nine RBI in those contests. Marwin Gonzalez is starting at third base in this one, hitting second.

More News
Our Latest Stories