Twins' Miguel Sano: Out of Saturday's lineup

Sano is out of the lineup Saturday against the Reds, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano is hitting just .212 with a 40 percent strikeout rate through 80 at-bats this season, all but negating the five home runs and 14 RBI on his ledger. Eduardo Escobar will get the start at third base and hit cleanup while Ehire Adrianza starts at shortstop.