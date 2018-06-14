Twins' Miguel Sano: Out of Thursday's lineup

Sano is not in the lineup against Detroit on Thursday, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports.

Sano will receive a breather for the Twins' getaway day following an 0-for-4 performance with a pair of strikeouts during Wednesday's loss. In his place, Eduardo Escobar will start at third base while Eddie Rosario gets the nod at the DH spot.

