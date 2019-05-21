Twins' Miguel Sano: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Sano is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Angels.

He is hitting .190 with two home runs, nine strikeouts and one walk in 21 at-bats since joining the big-league club. His 39.1 percent strikeout rate and .571 slugging percentage is Sano in a nutshell -- prodigious power and potentially debilitating swing-and-miss issues. Marwin Gonzalez gets the start at DH while Luis Arraez starts at the hot corner.

More News
Our Latest Stories