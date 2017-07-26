Twins' Miguel Sano: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Sano (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Sano will miss his second straight game after getting scratched from Tuesday's lineup with a left wrist discomfort. He was able to come in off the bench as a pinch hitter during Tuesday's loss, but remains out with a scheduled off day coming for the club prior to Friday's series opener against the A's. Sano should be considered day-to-day for now, while Eduardo Escobar draws the start at the hot corner in his place.
