Twins' Miguel Sano: Out Sunday, but likely to avoid DL
Sano (hand) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, but Twins manager Paul Molitor indicated it's "pretty unlikely" that Sano will require a trip to the 10-day disabled list, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sano will miss his second straight game while he contends with soreness and swelling on his left hand stemming from being hit by a pitch Friday, but with the slugging third baseman having been cleared of any structural damage to the hand, the Twins remain optimistic that a few days off will be all the 24-year-old needs to recover. Eduardo Escobar will pick up a start at third base Sunday while Sano remains on the bench.
