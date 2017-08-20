Twins' Miguel Sano: Placed on disabled list
Sano (shin) was placed on the disabled list Sunday, Shane Jackson of MLB.com reports.
Although Sano is now on the DL, it's unclear whether or not he's expected to miss time beyond the minimum 10 days. With the hard-hitting righty out, look for Eduardo Escobar or Ehire Adrianza to fill in at the hot corner. The Twins plan on announcing a corresponding move Monday.
