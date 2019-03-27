Twins' Miguel Sano: Placed on IL
Sano (heel) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Park also reports that Sano had the sutures in his right heel removed Tuesday and will begin getting into his workout routines. If everything goes as planned, the Twins are hoping the third baseman will be ready for minor-league action by the middle of April, putting him on track to return from the IL at some point in May. In the meantime, look for Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza to see the majority of time at third base in Sano's absence.
