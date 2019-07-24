Twins' Miguel Sano: Plates five in loss

Sano went 2-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 14-12 loss to the Yankees in 10 innings.

Over his last 10 games, Sano has only seven hits in 33 at-bats, but he's at least left the yard three times during that span to reward those who have included him in fantasy lineups. The 26-year-old's bloated 37.4 percent strikeout rate will continue to keep his batting-average floor low, making him a major liability for rotisserie managers trying to make up ground in that category.