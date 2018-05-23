Twins' Miguel Sano: Playing first base in rehab stint
Sano (hamstring) is expected to play first base Wednesday in the last game of his rehab assignment, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Sano is looking to become more versatile on defense, which would give the Twins more flexibility within their starting lineup. Wednesday should be his last minor-league game before he's expected to return to the big-league squad Friday. Sano slashed .213/.289/.450 in 20 games before hitting the disabled list.
