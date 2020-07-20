Sano struck out twice and drew a walk in three plate appearances in Sunday's scrimmage, his first of summer camp, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "Right now I'm not 100 percent, but Opening Day is going to feel different and we'll be ready for it," he said.

A positive COVID-19 test had kept Sano away from the team for the early part of camp, but he's been able to practice the last four days. Even if Sano isn't ready to start Opening Day, he's likely to be included on the initial 30-man roster and could be on the bench for a short bit while he gets back to full speed.