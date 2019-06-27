Twins' Miguel Sano: Plummets to ninth

Sano will start at third base and bat ninth Thursday against the Rays.

Even with Eddie Rosario (ankle) sitting for the series finale and several other position players stuck on the injured list, Sano won't be handed a prominent lineup spot until he shows some progress at the plate. Over his last nine games, Sano has recorded only three hits in 32 at-bats while striking out 20 times. He could be in danger of slipping into a bench role once the Twins reclaim some health.