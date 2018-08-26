Twins' Miguel Sano: Pops 12th homer

Sano went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's loss to the A's.

Sano took Mike Fiers deep in the fourth inning to put the Twins on the board, though Minnesota would ultimately go on to lose the game. While the slugging third baseman has five homers and 11 RBI in 21 games this month, he's hitting just .224/.302/.422 with 29 strikeouts over that stretch.