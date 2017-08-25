Twins' Miguel Sano: Progressing slowly from shin injury

Sano will likely need longer than the minimum 10 days on the DL while recovering from shin soreness, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports.

Sano was initially placed on the 10-day DL on Sunday, which would place his return for the middle of next week. Although he's unlikely to rejoin the club at that point, he could be ready to come back during the weekend series against Kansas City, barring any setbacks. In his place, Eduardo Escobar continues to draw a majority of the starts at third base.