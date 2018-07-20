Twins' Miguel Sano: Promoted to Triple-A

Sano was promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano was sent all the way down to High-A Fort Myers back in mid-June after a disappointing .203/.270/.405 slash line through his first 37 games. It remains to be seen when the Twins intend to bring him back to the majors, though he's at least taking steps in that direction.

