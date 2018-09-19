Twins' Miguel Sano: Receives breather Wednesday

Sano is not in the starting lineup versus Detroit on Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano returned to the field Tuesday for the first time since Sept. 4, but had a disastrous day at the plate, finishing 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. The third baseman had been sidelined by a bruised leg over the past couple weeks and will likely receive a few more days off during the homestretch of the 2018 season as he continues to work his way back to full health.